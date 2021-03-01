EUR/BRL trades close to its all-time high, 7.00 at sight – Commerzbank

The EUR/BRL pair flirts with the October peak at 6.7892, a daily chart close above which would target 7.0000, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, reports.
Key quotes
“The odds have now shifted with a rise above 6.7892 looking more likely than failure happening at this high.”
“A daily chart close above 6.7892 would put the psychological 7.0000 mark on the cards.”
“Immediate upside pressure will remain in play while the cross stays above the 6.5049/42 February 22 low and the three month support line. Further support sits at the 6.4551 mid-February low and also at the 6.3886 February trough.”
“We will retain our medium-term once again bullish view while the cross remains above the 6.2918 January low.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
