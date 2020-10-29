EUR/AUD stalls at resistance, AUD has been through the wars

EUR/AUD rallied as the Aussie dropped hard overnight.

EUR/AUD bulls looking for a discount as the price is meeting resistance.

EUR/AUD is trading at 1.6648 and slightly down on the session so far following a surge to the upside midweek despite the weakness in the euro.

The cross rallied from a low of 1.6461 to a high of 1.6685 where it meets technical resistance structure for which is expected to hold.

The markets have not been kind to the commodity complex for which AUD trades as a proxy, so regardless of the French and german lockdowns, the Aussie pulled the short straw.

On the coronavirus latest, twelve US states have set records for hospitalized COVID-19 patients and Germany and France announced plans to shut down.

France had officially announced that it will go back into a nationwide lockdown overnight starting this week.

The new measures in France echo the eight-week lockdown e enforced in the spring when the hospitalisations caused by the coronavirus reached a peak.

There is more on the official announcements below:

Commodity complex shot

Copper was down over 0.5% and West Texas Intermediate is off a whopping 4.25% in overnight trade, dragging the CRB index down by over 2.6% into the close on Wall Street.

Additionally, which is potentially hurt the Aussie was yesterday's headline and trimmed mean measures of inflation for the third quarter.

Despite being roughly in line, the yearly wasn't so pretty, but hardly a shock. Therefore, there was no immediate reaction but the data does not bode well for the bulls.

Headline rebounded 1.6% QoQ vs the market's expectations of 1.5%.

Meanwhile trimmed mean for the same quarter was +0.4% and slightly below the +0.5% expected.

However, the annual print at 1.2% which was unchanged from the prior quarter is still, therefore, well below the RBA's 2-3% target band.

While the data holds little sway over next week's RBA meeting where the central bank is expected to ease policy further, it all goes into the mix.

Looking ahead for the day, the ECB’s policy meeting is also expected to highlight these intensifying risks.

''Most forecasters expect further easing steps to wait until the December meeting which includes new forecasts. President Lagarde should strike a dovish tone today,'' analysts at Westpac explained.

EUR/AUD price analysis

EUR/AUD Price Analysis: Price shifting towards a bullish environment

As per yesterday's analysis, the price of the cross moved into a bullish environment and bulls await a discount prior to the next bullish short-term chart impulse.

EUR/AUD levels