TRENDING:
Australia CPI
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Jumps as PM Takaichi flags BoJ hike concerns

  • GBP/JPY surges as Sanae Takaichi questions pace of hikes by Kazuo Ueda.
  • Technical bias remains bullish after rebound from 100-day SMA near 207.60.
  • Break above 211.00 opens path toward 214.44, though intervention risks may cap gains.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Jumps as PM Takaichi flags BoJ hike concerns
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

The Pound Sterling advances versus the Japanese Yen, in the aftermath of comments that the Japanese PM Takaichi expressed her concerns about additional rate hikes to Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, as the central bank seems poised to resume its normalization of monetary policy. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY trades at 210.34, posting gains of over 0.80%.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The GBP/JPY technical picture shows the cross remains upward biased after finding support at the confluence of the 100-day SMA and a support trendline at around 207.62, clearing the 208.00 figure, extending its gains of over 160 pips.

Momentum as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is about to turn bullish, but fears of a possible intervention in the FX markets by the BoJ or Japanese authorities, can cap the cross-pair advance.

Immediate resistance is pegged at the 210.50 area, followed by the 50-day SMA past the 211.00 figure at 211.02. A breach of the latte r clears the way to challenge the next key swing high at 214.44, the February 9 high.

On the downside, support is seen at the February 16 high turned support at 209.68, followed by the February 23 daily low of 208.14. Should the 208.00 figure gives way and the focus shifts towards the 100-day SMA.

GBP/JPY Price Chart – Daily

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

Japanese Yen Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.20%-0.04%0.59%0.20%0.33%0.36%-0.04%
EUR-0.20%-0.19%0.40%0.03%0.12%0.17%-0.15%
GBP0.04%0.19%0.78%0.20%0.29%0.36%-0.02%
JPY-0.59%-0.40%-0.78%-0.40%-0.22%-0.27%-0.68%
CAD-0.20%-0.03%-0.20%0.40%0.17%0.12%-0.26%
AUD-0.33%-0.12%-0.29%0.22%-0.17%0.04%-0.37%
NZD-0.36%-0.17%-0.36%0.27%-0.12%-0.04%-0.38%
CHF0.04%0.15%0.02%0.68%0.26%0.37%0.38%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Markets analyst, news editor, and trading instructor with over 14 years of experience across FX, commodities, US equity indices, and global macro markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD risks a deeper drop below 1.1750

EUR/USD risks a deeper drop below 1.1750

EUR/USD keeps its vacillating mood in place as the the NA session drwas to a close on Tuesday, hovering below the 1.1800 hurdle amid acceptable gains in the US Dollar. In the meantime, market participants and the FX galaxy are expected to closely follow President Trump’s SOTU speech around 2AM GMT.
 

GBP/USD regains 1.3500 and above

GBP/USD regains 1.3500 and above

GBP/USD extends its advance for the third day in a row on Tuesday, this time retesting the area beyond the 1.3500 hurdle. Cable’s uptick comes despite decent gains in the Greenback and the dovish message from the BoE’s Bailey at the UK Parliament.

Gold appears offered around $5,150

Gold appears offered around $5,150

Gold is giving back a good portion of the recent multi-day rally, receding to the $5,150 zone per troy ounce amid the decent bounce in the US Dollar and mixed US Treasuty yields. In the meantime, markets’ attention remain on upcoming comments from Fed speakers.

Australia CPI to highlight persistent price pressures, backing a hawkish outlook

Australia CPI to highlight persistent price pressures, backing a hawkish outlook

Australia will release its key set of inflation figures for the month of January on Wednesday, with the Consumer Price Index expected to rise by 3.7%, slightly lower than the 3.8% in the last month of 2025.

The Citrini report: How a debatable AI narrative can shake Wall Street

The Citrini report: How a debatable AI narrative can shake Wall Street

That AI-related headline alone was enough to rattle investors.US stocks slid sharply on Monday after a widely circulated Citrini Research memo outlined a hypothetical “2028 Global Intelligence Crisis”, warning that rapid AI adoption could push US unemployment into double digits as early as by mid-2028.

XRP pressured by weak ETF flows and declining retail interest

XRP pressured by weak ETF flows and declining retail interest

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower, trading above its intraday low of $1.32 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The decline from its weekly opening of $1.39 reflects heightened volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market, accentuated by tariff-triggered uncertainty.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers