RBA to expand QE by AUD100 billion next Tuesday – Reuters poll

According to the latest Reuters poll of 14 economists, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is likely to expand government bond purchases by about AUD100 billion (USD71.29 billion) when it meets at its monetary policy meeting next Tuesday.

Additional takeaways

“The RBA is also widely expected to trim its cash rate as well as the target for three-year government bond yields by 15 basis points to 0.1% at the meeting.”

“RBA's balance sheet could easily approach A$500 billion by the middle of next year, equal to about a quarter of Australia's annual gross domestic product (GDP).”

