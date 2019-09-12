EUR/AUD has found bullish traction once again following hawkish ECB cut

- EUR/AUD back in the hands of the bulls.
- Bull targets comes at the 38.2% Fibo' of the recent range located in the 1.6240s.
EUR/AUD has found bullish traction once again and sits on the 1.61 handle following the European Central Bank event which let the doves down with a hawkish rate cut for the bare minimum.
The ECB cut the deposit rate 10bp to -50bp and reintroduced QE of EUR20bn. "That volume was towards the lower end of forecasts, but it is open-ended, so longer in duration than expected. The ECB is tiering the deposit rate, and some deposits at the central bank will be excluded from negative rates," analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
Focus is back on the Fed
The focus now looks to the Federal Reserve next where a rate cut is priced in. "Markets are pricing 24bp of easing at the 19 September Fed meeting, and a terminal rate of 1.21% (Fed funds rate currently 2.13%)," analysts at Westpac explained. The euro can find traction should the Fed cut rates and do so dovishley, indicating further rate cuts if needed down the line. As for the Aussie, trade war tensions have eased up fuelling a bid on the commodity sector which the Aussie trades as a proxy.
EUR/AUD levels
The cross burst below the critical support area made up of the 200-daily moving average, trendline support and a 50% mean reversion of the November July upside range, but was driven right back and to a higher close leaving a bullish pin bar on the daily charts. Bulls can target the 21 and 50-daily moving average that meets the 38.2% Fibo' of the aforementioned range located in the 1.6240s guarding a run to the May spike highs and the 23.6% Fibo located at 1.6450.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles near a weekly high of 1.1086
The EUR/USD pair closed the day with gains following wide intraday swings, triggered by ECB’s announcement of a full stimulus package. Fed’s the next to move in this chess game between policymakers.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2350 amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is back to around 1.2350 after falling earlier. The Yellowhammer documents have revealed worrying economic outcomes in a no-deal scenario. US inflation beat expectations.
USD/JPY advances above 108 as 10-year US T-bond yield refreshes monthly highs
After testing the 107.50 handle during the early trading hours of the American session, the USD/JPY pair reversed its course and rose above the 108 mark as the improving risk sentiment caused investors to move away from the safe-haven JPY.
Gold and silver ratio higher as silver bulls capitulate
Precious metals were mixed on Thursday, as investors weighed the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week despite positive US data while balancing up the risks associated with the European Central Bank's announcements earlier today.
US Consumer Price Index outlook: Price stability all across the board
Federal Reserve has inflation figures under control. US Inflation Table barely shows any meaningful trends. USD reaction to a predictably stable US CPI release expected to be limited.