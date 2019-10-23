EU27 likely to agree to a three-month extension to Brexit - Reuters

Citing three senior EU diplomats, Reuters on Wednesday reported that ambassadors of the 27 EU member states made no decision on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request for an extension to Brexit.

However, diplomats further added that they were expecting to come to a final decision on Friday and that it was likely a three-month delay to the end of January would be granted.

The British Pound ignored these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2883, adding 0.1% on a daily basis.