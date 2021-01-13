EU: Euro area Industrial Production expands by 2.5% in November vs. 0.2% expected

Industrial Production in the euro area expanded at a stronger pace than expected in November.

EUR/USD pair continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.2200.

Industrial Production in the euro area expanded by 2.5% on a monthly basis in November, the data published by the Eurostat showed on Wednesday. This reading followed October's increase of 2.3% and beat the market expectation of 0.2% by a wide margin.

On a yearly basis, Industrial Production contracted by 0.6% in November despite the upsurge witnessed toward the end of 2020.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.18% on the day at 1.2186.