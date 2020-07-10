EU Commission spokesman: UK's decision on vaccine scheme won't influence talks with vaccine makers

The United Kingdom's (UK) possible decision not to join the European Union's (EU) scheme to buy upfront potential COVID-19 vaccines won't influence the EU's ongoing discussions with vaccine makers, a spokesperson for the EU Commission said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, several news outlets reported that the UK was concerned that there could be costly delays in securing the vaccines if the UK were to join the EU's scheme.

Market reaction

This comment doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was up 0.45% on the day at 3,276.