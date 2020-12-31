EU Commission regrets US decision to extend tariffs to further EU products

The European Commission said on Thursday that it regrets the United States' decision to extend tariffs to further European products, as reported by Reuters.

"The US action disrupts negotiations to find a settlement to aircraft subsidy dispute," the EU Commission further noted and said that it will engage with the new US administration at the earliest possible moment to find a solution.

Earlier in the day, the US announced that it will impose additional tariffs on French and German aircraft parts and liquor.

Market reaction

There was no immediate market reaction to this headline and the EUR/USD pair was last seen posting small daily losses at 1.2280.