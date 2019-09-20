EU Commission: Barnier and UK negotiator Barclay agreed that technical talks will continue

Following the meeting with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart Barclay, the European Commission in a statement said that sides have agreed that technical talks will continue.

"It is essential that there is a fully workable and legally operational solution included in the Withdrawal Agreement," the statement read. "After Barnier-Barclay meeting the Commission remains willing to examine any proposals that meet all the objectives of the backstop."

The British pound weakened slightly on these comments and the GBP/USD pair was last down 0.25% on the day at 1.2495.