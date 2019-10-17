European Union member states on Thursday approved the proposed deal on Britain's exit from the block as expected. According to a senior EU official, the deal will be enacted from November 1st, per Reuters.

The fact that the EU was largely expected to approve the deal allowed the British Pound to ignore this development. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.1% on the day at 1.2843 while the EUR/GBP pair was adding 0.43% at 0.8663.

The key vote on Brexit will take place on Saturday in the UK parliament. The Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Thursday formally rejected the deal and caused concerns over the possibility of the deal not receiving enough support from lawmakers.