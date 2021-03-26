EUR/CAD Price Analysis: Bears taking on bullish commitments at 1-hour support

- EUR/CAD bears in control taking on recent hourly lows.
- Bears seek a daily downside extension on the break of daily lows.
Regarding the prior analysis, EUR/CAD Price Analysis: Bears seek a break of hourly support, and then Thursday's, EUR/CAD Price Analysis: Bears picking up discounts on a fade on rallies, the price has indeed carved out a bearish continuation.
Prior analysis
EUR/CAD's upside correction has been capped by a significant Fibonacci level and the focus remains firmly on the downside.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates the bias.
Daily chart
The daily chart's trajectory is south which raises prospects of a short opportunity from the lower time frames.
1-hour chart
From a 1-hour perspective, the current support structure offers a faster entry point to target the downside from a restest of the support that would be expected to act as resistance.
Momentum is bearish and the price is well below the 21-SMA.
Prior progress, 1-hour chart
As illustrated, the price has since melted to the downside and bears indeed were able to capitalize on a restest of the prior support structure for a discount on the short side.
The price has again offered a discount from fresh lows to a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement that meets prior spike lows, a confluence that would be expected to now act as resistance.
That being said, slightly higher up, in line with a 61.8% Fibo, a deeper correction to the higher structure will offer a better discount in seeking a downside extension to the daily demand area between 1.4750 and 1.4695.
Live market, progress daily & 1-hour charts
As can be seen, the price is embarking on a downside extension and bears are riding the impulse towards a breakeven scenario.
The conditions remain technically bearish and a break of the recent lows will trigger a breakeven position.
