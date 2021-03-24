EUR/CAD Price Analysis: Bears picking up discounts on a fade on rallies

- EUR/CAD bears seeking downside extension to daily demand area.
- Discounts are being handed out to the bears as they test bullish commitments.
Regarding the prior analysis, EUR/CAD Price Analysis: Bears seek a break of hourly support, the bears got what they wished for in a fade on rallies.
Prior analysis
EUR/CAD's upside correction has been capped by a significant Fibonacci level and the focus remains firmly on the downside.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates the bias.
Daily chart
The daily chart's trajectory is south which raises prospects of a short opportunity from the lower time frames.
1-hour chart
From a 1-hour perspective, the current support structure offers a faster entry point to target the downside from a restest of the support that would be expected to act as resistance.
Momentum is bearish and the price is well below the 21-SMA.
Live market, 1-hour chart
As illustrated, the price has since melted to the downside and bears indeed were able to capitalize on a restest of the prior support structure for a discount on the short side.
The price has again offered a discount from fresh lows to a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement that meets prior spike lows, a confluence that would be expected to now act as resistance.
That being said, slightly higher up, in line with a 61.8% Fibo, a deeper correction to the higher structure will offer a better discount in seeking a downside extension to the daily demand area between 1.4750 and 1.4695.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level
Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.
GBP/USD vulnerable to further downside below 1.3700
GBP/USD struggles to rebound from seven week low. Downbeat RSI, not oversold, joins sustained break of key trend line, SMA to favor sellers. Bulls need fresh monthly high for conviction, 100-day SMA, nine-month-old support line lure bears.
Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000
Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC.
GBP/USD vulnerable to further downside below 1.3700
GBP/USD struggles to rebound from seven week low. Downbeat RSI, not oversold, joins sustained break of key trend line, SMA to favor sellers. Bulls need fresh monthly high for conviction, 100-day SMA, nine-month-old support line lure bears.
Don't Look Back: US markets ignore February Durable Goods
February was not the month for US consumers as Durable Goods followed Retail Sales into contraction, but markets are betting that the latest Washington stimulus payments on top of the waning pandemic will bring back January's buying fervor.