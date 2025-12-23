Forex Today: US Dollar softens as Gold nears record high ahead of year-end trading

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, December 24:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to find demand on Tuesday, even after strong United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Data. The DXY is now trading near the 98.00 price region after touching a three-month low in the Asian trading hours.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.23% -0.24% -0.48% -0.42% -0.60% -0.71% -0.44% EUR 0.23% -0.01% -0.26% -0.19% -0.37% -0.48% -0.22% GBP 0.24% 0.01% -0.25% -0.18% -0.36% -0.47% -0.20% JPY 0.48% 0.26% 0.25% 0.06% -0.09% -0.24% 0.06% CAD 0.42% 0.19% 0.18% -0.06% -0.16% -0.29% -0.03% AUD 0.60% 0.37% 0.36% 0.09% 0.16% -0.11% 0.15% NZD 0.71% 0.48% 0.47% 0.24% 0.29% 0.11% 0.27% CHF 0.44% 0.22% 0.20% -0.06% 0.03% -0.15% -0.27% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Gold: Increasing geopolitical tensions continue to boost safe-haven demand, driving the Yellow Metal near its all-time high of $4497. Additionally, ongoing expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may lower interest rates further into 2026 are providing extra support for bullion, helping to keep prices near record levels.

AUD/USD: The AUD/USD trades near the 0.6670 level, trimming some of its gains after posting a four-month high on Tuesday, after the Reserve Bank of Australia’s Meeting Minutes showed policymakers discussing the risk that interest rates may need to rise if inflation remains persistent.

EUR/USD: Holds near 1.1780 after the US Bureau of Economic Analysis has released the preliminary estimate for third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which was delayed due to the recent government shutdown. The report indicates that the US economy grew at an annualized rate of 4.3% in Q3, exceeding both the prior estimate of 3.8% and the market expectation of 3.3%.

GBP/USD: The GBP/USD pair trimmed part of its intraday gains on Tuesday as traders digest the mixed batch of US economic data.

USD/JPY: Trades around 156.30 on Tuesday, cutting down almost half of the losses in the late American session. The pair remains under pressure despite a US Dollar (USD) supported by a string of better-than-expected US data.