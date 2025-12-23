Canadian Dollar tests five-month highs on Tuesday

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) touched its highest bids in five months against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, sending the USD/CAD pair to its lowest levels in 22 weeks. The Greenback is softening across the board heading into the holiday season, sparking a broad-market recovery for other currencies and giving the Loonie a further leg up as bullish CAD momentum extends into the year-end.

The Bank of Canada’s (BoC) latest Meeting Minutes, released on Tuesday, highlighted the BoC’s general surprise at the Canadian economy’s resilience in the face of targeted trade war rhetoric from the Trump administration. Canadian economic data continues to show far more resilience than many policymakers expected earlier in the year, but plenty of trade-headline headwinds remain ahead.

US President Donald Trump’s bespoke ‘USMCA’ trade agreement, which Trump hand-crafted during his first term as a replacement for the long-standing NAFTA trilateral trade arrangement between Canada, the US, and Mexico, is due for its six-year review period in July of 2026. Trump has spent most of his second term expressing frustration at his own self-made trade deal, and is expected to make plenty of hay about achieving a “fair” trade deal, despite USMCA initially being heralded by Trump himself as one of the best trade deals “of all time” when it was first signed.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar advances amid Greenback softness

The Canadian Dollar gained ground for a second straight day on Tuesday, climbing 0.44% against the US Dollar and adding to Monday’s 0.34% climb.

The USD/CAD pair has fallen to 22-week lows below 1.3700, stretching the Dollar-Loonie pair even deeper into oversold territory.

Despite clear trade war headwinds looming in 2026, the BoC remains pleasantly surprised that the Canadian economy continues to show resilience where few expected.

The BoC’s latest comments followed the latest monthly Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which showed a slight but manageable 0.3% contraction in October.

Little else remains on the economic data docket for this week, and market dynamics are unlikely to shift course heading into the holidays and the trading week’s early closure beginning on Wednesday.

Canadian Dollar price forecast: Loonie poised to keep taking every inch Greenback markets give up

The USD/CAD daily chart shows a sharp downside extension following a clear breakdown below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, confirming a shift in short-term momentum in favor of the Canadian Dollar. Price has accelerated lower from the mid-December highs near 1.41 and is now pressing toward the lower end of its recent range, with the latest candles reflecting persistent selling pressure. However, momentum indicators suggest the move may be becoming stretched. The RSI has fallen into the high-20s, well below the 30 threshold typically associated with oversold conditions, while the stochastic oscillator is deeply depressed and beginning to flatten, signaling that downside momentum may be losing intensity.

From an immediate price-action perspective, these oversold signals increase the probability of a near-term pullback or consolidation rather than a straight continuation lower. While the broader trend has clearly weakened, the speed of the recent decline raises the risk of short covering or mean reversion toward nearby resistance zones, such as the broken moving averages or recent minor swing levels. Any rebound would likely be corrective in nature unless momentum indicators meaningfully recover, but the current setup suggests the market may need to pause or retrace before establishing its next directional move.

USD/CAD daily chart