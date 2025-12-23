TRENDING:
Trump: Fed chair must align with my views on rates and markets

Joshua Gibson

US President Donald Trump used a series of social media posts to outline his views on inflation, interest rates, and Federal Reserve (Fed) leadership, emphasizing a strong preference for lower rates and close alignment between monetary policy and market performance. He suggested that inflation would either resolve on its own or could be addressed through higher rates if necessary.

Trump also said he wants financial markets to respond positively to good news and decline on bad news, reinforcing his long-standing focus on equity market performance as a key economic barometer. In that context, he stated that his preferred choice for the next Federal Reserve chair would be someone willing to lower interest rates when markets are performing well.

In his strongest remarks, Trump indicated that disagreement with his views would disqualify candidates from consideration for the Fed’s top job. The comments are likely to heighten concerns among investors and policymakers about Federal Reserve independence, particularly as markets closely watch signals around future leadership and the direction of monetary policy.

Key Trump highlights

Anybody who disagrees with me will never be the Fed chairman.
I want my new Fed chairman to lower interest rates if the market is doing well.
I want a market that goes up on good news, and down on bad news.
Inflation will take care of itself, or we can raise rates.

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

