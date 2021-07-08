Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) is a technology company with headquarter in Fremont, California. Enphase designs and manufactures software-driven home energy solutions for the solar industry. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solution that connect solar generation, energy storage, and management on one intelligent platform. Over the past 3 years, ENPH increases sales 42.4% on average. In the last quarter, gross margin came at a healthy 44.6%. Below we will look at the Elliott Wave outlook for the company.
ENPH weekly Elliott Wave chart
From the all-time low, Enphase Energy ended a 5 waves move with Grand Super Cycle wave ((I)) at 229.04 on February 2021 high. The stock then pullback in Grand Super Cycle wave ((II)) which ended at 108.88. The stock has since rallied higher again in a new Grand Super Cycle wave ((III)). However, it needs to break above wave ((I)) at 229.04 to validate this view and rules out a larger double correction in wave ((II)). The rally from wave ((II)) low should end in 5 wave soon as wave (I). Then the stock should pullback in wave (II) to correct cycle from May 11, 2011 low before the rally resumes.
ENPH daily Elliott Wave chart
Daily Chart above shows the rally from wave ((II)) low unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave ((II)), wave I ended at 146.76 and pullback in wave II ended at 130.65. The stock then resumes the rally higher in wave III towards 196.02. Pullback in wave IV is in progress to correct rally in wave III before potentially 1 more push higher in wave V to end wave (I). As far as pullback stays above 108.88, expect the stock to continue higher.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1800 amid firmer USD, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1800, as the US dollar holds firmer despite the cautious Fed’s minutes. Bloomberg reported that the ECB policymakers have agreed to raise their inflation goal to 2% and allow room to overshoot it when needed. Lagarde's speech awaited.
GBP/USD: Weaker below 1.3800 as covid woes threaten UK reopening
GBP/USD remains heavy near the weekly low below 1.3800. Multi-month high covid infections challenges the UK July 19 reopening. British PM Johnson warns EU over NI protocol. Covid woes back safe-haven dollar, US Jobless Claims eyed.
XAU/USD jumps back closer to multi-week tops, above $1,810 level
Gold rallied over $15 from the daily swing lows and moved back above the $1,810 level, or closer to multi-week tops during the early European session.
Crypto markets bleed in preparation for massive bull rally
Bitcoin price is correcting toward the demand zone stretching from $30,573 to $31,979. Ethereum price broke out of the rising wedge and is likely to find support between $2,041 to $2,106.
Three reasons why Apple stock is near all time highs
Apple stock continued to head for all-time highs on Wednesday. AAPL targets new highs above $145.09 from January. Mega-tech FAANG peer-group GOOGL, FB and AMZN have already set record highs.