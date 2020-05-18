EMA Head: Conditional authorization for Gilead’s Remdesivir in EU to be granted in coming days

Speaking at a hearing in the European Union (EU) Parliament in Brussels on Monday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Head Guido Rasi said an initial authorization for US pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences’ Remdesivir as a coronavirus treatment could be granted in coming days, per Reuters.

Rasi noted: “It might be that a conditional market authorization can be issued in the coming days.”

Market reaction

The shared currency is uninspired by the positive news, as EUR/USD turns negative and looks to break below the 1.08 handle. The spot trades at 1.0811, down 0.06% on the day.