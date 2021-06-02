Short term Elliott Wave view suggests Alphabet (GOOGL) ended wave 4 pullback at 2191. The stock has since turned higher but still needs to break above previous wave 3 peak on April 28, 2021 peak at 2431.38 to rule out a double correction. Internal subdivision of wave 4 unfolded as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 3, wave ((w)) ended at 2256.68 and bounce in wave ((x)) ended at 2373.89. Final leg lower wave ((y)) of 4 ended at 2191.
Up from wave 4 low, wave (i) ended at 2236.78 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 2206.72. The stock resumes higher in wave (iii) towards 2284.72 and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 2255.51. Final leg higher wave (v) of ((i)) ended at 2307.68. Correction in wave ((ii)) is proposed complete at 2223.38. Stock extends higher in wave ((iii)) as another impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave ((ii)) low, wave (i) ended at 2321 and dips in wave (ii) ended at 2289.30. Wave (iii) ended at 2384, wave (iv) ended at 2355, and final wave (v) higher ended at 2390 which completes wave ((iii)). Wave ((iv)) pullback is currently in progress to correct cycle from May 19 low before the rally resumes. Near term, as far as May 19 low pivot at 2223.38 stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
GOOGL 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
Alphabet Elliott Wave Video
