ASANA Inc. (ASAN), operates a work management platform as Software services globally to get work done faster, while enhancing employee engagement by connecting to the mission of organization. It headquartered in San Francisco, California. It trades under the ticker name “ASAN” at NYSE & comes under Technology – Software application sector.
ASAN daily Elliott Wave analysis
ASAN made an impulse sequence higher as I red started from $20.57 low dated 11/12/2020, which proposed ended at $145.79 high on 11/15/2021. Thereafter the reaction lower was too sharp, which favors further weakness in correction of II before it resumes the next upside.
In daily, the all time low was at $20.57 on 11/12/2020. While above there it favored ended ((1)) at $43.72 high on 02/19/2021, while below there it placed ((2)) at $25.41 low on 03/30/2021. The correction of ((2)) was quite dip as 0.764 retracement against previous cycle. The wave ((3)) wave favored ended at $124.85 high on 9/23/2021 as third wave extension within third wave extension. The wave ((4)) favored ended at $98.06 low on 10/01/2021 low as shallow correction as 0.236 retracement of ((3)). The final leg higher favored ended at $145.79 high on 11/15/2021. While below there it favors the correction of II red lower.
Yesterday it dropped around 22%, which calls for short term weakness. In shorter cycle, it favors the (3) of ((A)) in progress & expect one more leg lower before it bounce in (4) followed by new low of (5) of ((A)). Thereafter it expects the bounce in ((B)) leg before further downside resumes towards equal leg area to end ((C)) of II.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
