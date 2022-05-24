Elliott Wave Analysis: Tesla TSLA, Amazon AMZN, Nvidia (NVDA), Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/B),Block, Inc (SQ), Facebook FB, Meta Platforms, Alphabet GOOGL. XFL Finance Sector ETF, JPMorgan JPM & Bank of America BAC.
Stock Market Summary: Today I take a look at the bigger picture with most stocks, to point out that, even though there are new lows to be made in most stocks, these stocks are reasonably close to there trend lows. Meaning trend reversals in due course.
Stock Trading strategies: The video points out half the stocks have new lows to be made
Video Chapters
00:00 Apple (AAPL).
07:02 Amazon (AMZN).
10:43 NVIDIA (NVDA).
12:15 Berkshire Hathaway BRK/B.
13:10 Alphabet (GOOGL).
15:03 Meta Platforms.
18:13 Tesla (TSLA).
23:18 Square. Block, Inc. (SQ).
24:07 Banks XFL BAC, JPM.
29:30 Microsoft (MSFT).
32:38 Thanks for watching!
