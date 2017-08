Reuters is reporting the key takeaways from the latest EIA report:

U.S. crude oil production to rise by 500,000 bpd (vs 460,000 bpd gain previously) - 2017

U.S. crude oil production to rise by 560,000 bpd (vs 570,000 bpd previously) - 2018

U.S. oil demand growth by 340,000 bpd (vs 310,000 bpd previously) - 2017

U.S. oil demand growth by 330,000 bpd (vs 360,000 bpd previously) - 2018