ECB’s Villeroy: We are vigilant about the exchange rate

Commenting on the euro’s appreciation, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said, “we are vigilant about the exchange rate.”

Additional quotes

“On the exchange rate, all our instruments are available.”

“EUR500 bln of PEPP stimulus programme is indicative, we can do more.“

Market reaction

On the above comments, the euro came under fresh selling pressure.

EUR/USD hits daily lows at 1.2131, having erased gains so far this Friday.