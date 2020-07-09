ECB’s Villeroy: Ready to be innovative with tools if required

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in a statement on Thursday, the central bank is prepared to be innovative with policy tools if needed.

Additional quotes

“France should avoid raising or cutting taxes.”

“Wise to keep public debt capped at 120% of GDP.”

“Otherwise investor confidence will fall and France will slip more towards southern Europe.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD has wiped-out early gains to now trade flat at lows near 1.1325.