ECB's Villeroy: Inflation rate is too low in the eurozone

In a recently delivered speech, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head Villeroy de Galhau argued that the inflation rate in the eurozone was too low and there was too much uncertainty regarding the economic outlook. Below are some key takeaways.

"Maintaining an active monetary policy, with very favourable financing conditions for companies."

"ECB must nevertheless closely monitor debt developments, including business and household debt."

"It's out of the question to implement a ‘transfer union’ in eurozone."

The EUR/USD pair didn't react to these remarks and was last seen adding 0.17% on a daily basis at 1.1387.