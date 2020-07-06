ECB’s Villeroy: Central bank’s exceptional, provisional weapons will be long-lasting amid coronavirus

Speaking on Sunday, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head Francois Villeroy de Galhau made some comments on the central bank’s monetary policy options to respond to the coronavirus pandemic led economic damage.

Key quotes

“The coronavirus pandemic has permanently changed European economic policy. “

On the expansion of ECB policy measures,

"The first lesson is that what we presented as exceptional, provisional weapons will be long-lasting."

"The non-conventional becomes the quasi-conventional, and that helps us in the current crisis."

EUR/USD breaks higher towards 1.1300

EUR/USD breaks it Friday’s consolidative mode to the upside amid the upbeat market mood led broad US dollar declines.

The spot rises 0.19% to 1.1270, at the press time.