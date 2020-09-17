ECB's Rehn: There is a risk that inflation will continue to remain too low

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Olli Rehn was out with some comments in the last hour, saying that there is a risk that inflation will continue to remain too low and that the Eurozone will fall in a trap of slow growth, low inflation for a long time.

Additional quotes:

Corona crisis might slowdown productivity growth and inflation over the longer term.

ECB averted the risk of outright deflation.

The Fed’s new strategy will inevitably have an impact on the ECB.

We are not operating in a vacuum.

The comments did little to influence the shared currency or hinder the EUR/USD pair's intraday bounce from 50-day SMA support. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.1800 mark, up around 60 pips from five-week lows touched earlier this Thursday.