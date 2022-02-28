ECB's Panetta: Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifying uncertainty

"Faced with such uncertainty, there is a case for the central bank to accompany the recovery with a light touch," European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Fabio Panetta said on Monday, per Reuters. "The ECB should take moderate and careful steps in adjusting policy, so as not to suffocate the as yet incomplete recovery," Panetta added.
Additional takeaways
"We will take any measures necessary, using all our instruments to shore up confidence and stabilise financial markets."
"The dramatic conflict in Ukraine is now weighing negatively on both supply and demand conditions exacerbating risks to the medium-term inflation outlook on both sides."
"Inflation outlook has pitfalls on both sides."
"In this environment, it would be unwise to pre-commit on future policy steps until the fallout from the current crisis becomes clearer."
"We should adjust policy carefully and recalibrate it as we see the effects of our decisions, so as to avoid suffocating the recovery and cement progress towards price stability."
"ECB stands ready to act to avoid any dislocation in financial markets that could stem from the war in Ukraine and to protect the transmission of monetary policy."
"Russian invasion of Ukraine is now intensifying this uncertainty."
"We need to be certain that removing accommodation too suddenly will not trigger market turmoil."
"Would be imprudent to move further until we have strong confirmation that both actual and expected inflation is durably re-anchoring at 2% in a world of tighter financing conditions."
"If we respond to a false signal and react to a rise in inflation that might not be lasting, we could suffocate the recovery."
"Inflation outlook is stronger today than it was before the pandemic."
"Labour market is not looking excessively tight."
"Danger of high inflation becoming entrenched seems contained at the moment."
Market reaction
The shared currency showed no reaction to these comments and was last seen rising 0.5% on the day at 1.1211.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1200 as markets remain cautious
EUR/USD staged a rebound during the European trading hours and climbed to a session high of 1.1230. With market participants adopting a cautious stance following the US decision to sanction the Russian central bank, the pair has retreated toward 1.1200.
GBP/USD erases opening gap, steadies near 1.3400
GBP/USD recovered to the 1.3400 area and erased its bearish opening gap. The pair, however, is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum as markets remain on edge amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Gold: Bulls await acceptance above $1,915 as King dollar dominates amid Ukraine crisis
Gold price fails to find any cheer despite kicking off a fresh week, as Friday’s bearish momentum extends. The US dollar, as a safe haven is preferred to gold so far this Monday, as risk-off sentiment remains at full steam.
GBP/USD erases opening gap, steadies near 1.3400
GBP/USD recovered to the 1.3400 area and erased its bearish opening gap. The pair, however, is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum as markets remain on edge amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
XRP price to provide a buying opportunity before Ripple explodes to $0.85
XRP price has been on a steady downtrend with lower lows and lower highs depicted by a declining trend line. However, this correction could be a blessing in disguise as it is likely to provide a buying opportunity.