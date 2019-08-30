ECB's Lautenschlaeger: It is much too early for a huge stimulus package, EUR uninspired

The European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board Member Sabine Lautenschlager is out on the wires now, via Reuter, noting that It is much too early for a huge stimulus package

Additional Quotes:

Still convinced that QE is a measure of last resort. It is only to be used if there is a risk of deflation. Rate cuts is something to certainly think about before considering non-standard stimulus measures such as QE.

The shared currency failed to benefit from the hawkish comments from the ECB policymaker, as the EUR/USD pair is seen testing lows near 1.1040 region amid mixed German Retail Sales data and ahead of the key Eurozone inflation report.