ECB's Lane: Will continue to provide ample monetary accommodation for extended period

The European Central Bank (ECB) is closely monitoring the evolution of longer-term nominal bond yields. ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"We will need to continue providing ample monetary accommodation for an extended period."

"The two key yield curves in the euro area are the overnight index swap (OIS) curve and the GDP-weighted sovereign bond yield curve."

"Our monetary policy measures can contribute to preserving the OIS yield curve and the gdp-weighted sovereign yield curve at favourable levels."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and it was last seen gaining 0.5% on a daily basis at 1.2225.