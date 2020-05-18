ECB’s Lane: Unlikely economic activity will return to pre-crisis level before 2021

Further comments are flowing in from the European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Phillip Lane, as he sheds some light on the Euro area economic outlook.

“ECB is careful to remain a good distance from monetary financing.”

“What we know for sure is that the steepest fall will be in 1H 2020.”

“These terrible economic conditions should recover little by little, week by week.”

EUR/USD unmoved

Despite pessimistic growth outlook, EUR/USD continues to trade in familiar ranges around 1.0820 ahead of a quiet EUR calendar and subdued US dollar trading activity.