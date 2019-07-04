The European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane is on the wires now, via Reuters, speaking at a conference hosted by the central bank on the theme 'Challenges in the digital age'.

Productivity growth plays an important role in the conduct of monetary policy.

European productivity has been lacklustre for more than two decades.

Current estimates point, however, to the rise of e-commerce having relatively modest effects on inflation.

In relation to labour market dynamics, the structural changes associated with digitalization imply the contraction, or elimination, of some occupations but also the emergence of new types of jobs.