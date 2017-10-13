ECB's Draghi: A very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed

ECB's Draghi: A very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still neededBy Eren Sengezer
Mario Draghi, the president of the ECB, is crossing the wires, reiterating that a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation was still needed.
Key quotes:
- The euro area’s economic expansion, supported by the ECB's monetary policy measures, continues to be firm and broad-based
- Measures of underlying inflation, however, have yet to show convincing signs of a sustained upward trend
- There are no indications of widespread asset price misalignments and credit developments remain modest
- Headline inflation has increased largely reflecting energy and food inflation
- Asset purchase programme, at current monthly pace of eur60 bln, is intended to run until end-dec 2017, or beyond
- Progress towards durable, self-sustaining convergence of inflation towards 2% target not yet convincing
