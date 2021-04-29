ECB’s de Guindos sees inflation higher than 2% by end-2021

“Inflation could be higher than 2% at the end of the year,” the European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said in a scheduled speech on Thursday.

Additional quotes

“Expects strong activity increase in 2H 2021.”

“Uncertainty remains very high.”

“Next year there will be new moderation in inflation.”

“Inflation increase due to temporary factors.”

“Better to err on side of prudence when comes to withdrawing stimulus.”

Market reaction

The euro showed little to no reaction to the above comments. EUR/USD nears 1.2100, as the US dollar recovery picks up pace in the European morning.