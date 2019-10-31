ECB’s De Guindos: Risks to Euro area growth are tilted to the downside

The European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis De Guindos crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, making a scheduled appearance, with the key comments found below.

Euro area slowdown starting to affect the labor market. Risks to Euro area growth are tilted to the downside. Monetary policy hasn't reached its limits.

The shared currency seems to pay little heed to the dovish/ downbeat comments from the ECB policymakers, as EUR/USD makes new weekly highs at 1.1175 at the time of writing.