ECB’s De Guindos: Risks are clearly tilted to the downside

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

“Risks are clearly tilted to the downside,” the European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis De Guindos warned on Monday.

Further comments

“News about a potential vaccine fosters hope of a faster return to pre-pandemic growth levels.”

“Economic impact of the pandemic is highly skewed at the sector level.”

“Further actions on NPLs might include guidance on best practices for government-sponsored securitization schemes, or new solutions that would help troubled but viable firms to restructure outstanding debts and raise new equity.“

“A premature withdrawal of loan guarantee schemes may induce banks to tighten credit standards. “

“It will be essential for banks to be willing to make use of the available capital buffers to absorb losses without excessive deleveraging.”

Related reads

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises beyond 1.1850 amid vaccine optimism

EUR/USD rises beyond 1.1850 amid vaccine optimism

EUR/USD is extending its gains and trades above 1.1850. Optimism about coronavirus vaccines is outweighing the increase in cases on both sides of the Atlantic. US politics and the Asian trade deal are also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances above 1.32 amid risk-on mood, Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD advances above 1.32 amid risk-on mood, Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading above 1.32, as the safe-haven US dollar is under pressure amid vaccine optimism. Brexit talks continue in Brussels after hitting a snag last week. 

GBP/USD News

Gold hovers above $1,890, daily chart shows SMA bear cross

Gold hovers above $1,890, daily chart shows SMA bear cross

Gold trades below $1900, rising for the third straight day amid a broadly softer US dollar. Gold's daily chart shows a bear cross between key SMAs. The bias remains neutral with prices stuck in last Monday's trade range.

Gold news

Forex Today: Dollar drops on vaccine optimism, clearer US political horizon, Brexit eyed

Forex Today: Dollar drops on vaccine optimism, clearer US political horizon, Brexit eyed

The market mood is upbeat ahead of Moderna's vaccine news and the US seems to be moving forward from the elections. A broad Asian trade deal and upbeat Chinse data are also boosting the moment.

Read more

WTI: Bear bias intact despite 1.3% rise

WTI: Bear bias intact despite 1.3% rise

Oil gains near 50 cents in Asia on upbeat risk sentiment. The US oil prices are gaining altitude on Monday alongside risk-on action in the global equities and forex markets. The bias remains bearish with prices trading below a descending trendline.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures