ECB's De Gos: Hard Brexit and increase in trade tensions among significant downside risks

European Central Bank Governing Council member Paolo Hernandez de Cos recently crossed the wires noting that the most recent data suggested that the global slowdown in the second quarter is likely to persist in coming months and added that hard Brexit and a potential increase in trade tensions were among significant downside risks to the eurozone economy, per Reuters.
The EUR/USD pair ticked lower on these comments and was last seen trading at 1.1043, losing 0.26% on the day. Below are some additional quotes.
"Risk of an imminent recession in some eurozone countries."
"Recent measures by bank's Governing Council will boost economic activity in the eurozone, help inflation converge towards the ECB's target."
"Mitigating liquidity measures are aimed at offsetting the negative impact on banks' profitability."
"Monetary policy cannot be the only instrument to revive the economy."
"Spanish banks need to cope with challenges, including technology, reduction of toxic assets, capital strengthening, reputational issues."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tension remains elevated ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, confined to a narrow range ahead of the all-important Fed decision. Chair Powell is set to cut rates by 25bps but signal no further stimulus is on the cards.
GBP/USD extends its falls to 1.2450 amid weak UK inflation, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped to around 1.2450 as UK headline CPI missed with 1.7% in August. Brexit negotiations remain stuck according to Chief EU negotiator Barnier. The Fed decision is eyed.
USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed
Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.
Gold: Pivots around $1500 mark, awaits FOMC policy update
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session on Wednesday and was seen pivoting around the key $1500 psychological mark, awaiting FOMC policy decision.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos seeing multiple launches into the universe
The Altcoin market has quickly confirmed Tuesday’s analysis with flashing rises in the last 24 hours. The two eternal aspirants to lead the crypto market – Ethereum and XRP – are rising sharply against Bitcoin and increasing its value rapidly.