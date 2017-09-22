ECB's Constancio: wages not increasing more is an important puzzle in advanced economies

Speaking at the Conference on “Understanding inflation: lessons from the past, lessons for the future?”, in Frankfurt, Vítor Constâncio, Vice-President of the ECB was noted saying that recent Euro rise may have limited effect, while subdued wages growth remains an important puzzle in advanced economies.

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair held steady around the 1.1970-75 region as investors seems to have digested strong readings of business activity (PMIs) from the Euro-zone.