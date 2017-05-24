ECB’s Constancio: Must be cautious about premature withdrawal of stimulus

ECB’s Constancio: Must be cautious about premature withdrawal of stimulusBy Dhwani Mehta
Livesquawk reporting the following comments from the ECB vice-president Vitor Constancio, as he speaks during a scheduled speech.
Key Points:
Doesn't set policy with concerns about its broader stability impact
Macro prudential tools are needed to mitigate stability concerns
Expect an increase in banks' profitability
Q4 may have seen base in bank profits
Shares concerns expressed in ECB minutes, statements
Must be cautious about premature withdrawal of stimulus
Preferable to remove too late rather than too early
Policy is set with inflation objective
Sees no broad risk in Euro Area housing market