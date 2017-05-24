ECB’s Constancio: Must be cautious about premature withdrawal of stimulus

Livesquawk reporting the following comments from the ECB vice-president Vitor Constancio, as he speaks during a scheduled speech.

Key Points:

Doesn't set policy with concerns about its broader stability impact

Macro prudential tools are needed to mitigate stability concerns

Expect an increase in banks' profitability

Q4 may have seen base in bank profits

Shares concerns expressed in ECB minutes, statements

Must be cautious about premature withdrawal of stimulus

Preferable to remove too late rather than too early

Policy is set with inflation objective

Sees no broad risk in Euro Area housing market