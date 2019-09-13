Danske Bank analysts note that at the meeting yesterday, the ECB announced a tiering system for reserve remuneration (starting 30 October 2019) to support the bank-based transmission of monetary policy.
Key Quotes
“The system allows banks to place a multiple of their minimum reserve requirements at an upper tier, which is 0%, while leaving the non-exempted at the deposit rate or 0% (which of them are lower). This only applies to the current account.”
“The ECB has set the multiple at 6 but is ready to adjust the multiplier so that the 'euro short-term money market rates are not unduly influenced'. The remuneration rate of the exempt tier and the multiplier can be changed over time. The tiering system has features of the Swiss tiering system.”
“The system is relatively simple in itself as it is based on the already computed reserve requirements. However, given the rather heterogeneous euro area banking sector, it may be rather complex for the market and have side effects such as for the Italian bond market. The system is foreseen to give a sizeable relief to in particular core banks.”
“Ultimately, markets did not receive the tiering system favourably, as both money market rates and short end government bond yields rose sharply after the announcement of the tiering system modalities.”
“The introduction of the tiering system is set to result in the weighted deposit rate at the ECB being around -28bp, which effectively is tighter than the current rate just shy of -40bp. That also means that despite the 10bp cut in the deposit rate, the banks' weighted deposit rate overall in the euro area is set to rise.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1100 as markets digest ECB, ahead of US retail sales
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, up. The ECB announced a rate cut and new QE on Thursday, but after a whipsaw, the euro rose. Hopes for a US-Sino interim deal boost markets. US retail sales are next.
GBP/USD rises above 1.24 as Brexit uncertainty prevails
GBP/USD hits a 6-week high above 1.24. The DUP dismissed reports that it would accept special treatment for the province as a solution to the backstop. The EU is ready to grant a Brexit extension as Johnson faces growing criticism.
USD/JPY bulls struggling to defend 108.00 mark
Positive US-China trade developments continue to lend support. Bulls lacked conviction amid firming Fed rate cut expectations. Traders eye US retail sales data for some short-term impetus.
Gold jumps back above $1500 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold reversed an early dip and jumped back above the key $1500 psychological mark in the last hour, albeit remained well below the previous session's volatility swing high to weekly tops.
Forex Today: Hopes for a small trade deal boosts mood, EUR/USD digests ECB whipsaw, US consumer in focus
US President Donald Trump has said that he prefers a full deal with China rather than an interim deal. Nevertheless, the idea of a US-Sino accord that would include lower tariffs is underpinning markets.