ECB to hold off and wait until December to move – ABN Amro

Economists at ABN Amro still stick to a call for a December announcement from the European Central Bank (ECB) despite the strong arguments in favour of early action. The euro’s upward trend has fizzled out over recent weeks and the EUR/USD has just lost the 1.17 level on Thursday.
Key quotes
“There appear to be differing views in the Governing Council on whether to continue with a wait and see approach. Executive Board member Fabio Panetta, the Governor of the central bank of Spain Pablo Hernández de Cos, the Governor of the central bank of Finland Olli Rehn and to a lesser extent Chief Economist Philip Lane have made the case for further stimulus. On the other hand, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, DNB President Klaas Knot and the Governor of the Banque de France François Villeroy have made the case for waiting. ECB President Lagarde appears to want to build a strong consensus before taking action.”
“Many officials may judge that there is still plenty of room within the PEPP to step up purchases in the coming weeks as downside risks intensify (though it is surprising they have not done this already).”
“Although the ECB may already judge that further stimulus is necessary, it may need more information to decide on the shape and size of that stimulus. The Governing Council will have the new macro staff projections in December, while it will also be clearer how the second wave of the virus and government restrictions are evolving. Finally, the ECB could already signal at this month’s meeting, that it is very likely that stimulus will be announced in December.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.17 on rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks
EUR/USD is trading under 1.17, the lowest in nearly two weeks. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims disappointed with 898,000.
GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on potential London lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 amid reports of a Tier Two London lockdown have emerged. Brexit talks are set to continue, yet a breakthrough is yet to be reached. US dollar strength is also in play.
XAU/USD drops below $1,900
The XAU/USD pair closed modestly higher above $1,900 on Wednesday but struggled to push higher on Thursday as souring market sentiment helped the USD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at $1,895.20.
Crypto market presents long-awaited buy opportunity before new yearly highs
Bitcoin is sluggish at $10,400, but the bullish narrative to new yearly highs is building credence. Ethereum is staring into a period of volatility as price action to $400 beckons.
WTI tumbles to 2-day lows near $39.40 ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices erase the recent advance to tops beyond the $41.00 mark per barrel and drop to 2-day lows in the $39.40 region on Thursday.