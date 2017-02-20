ECB scouts for forward guidance pitfalls on road to stimulus end - BBG

ECB scouts for forward guidance pitfalls on road to stimulus end - BBGBy Dhwani Mehta
Bloomberg ran a story on the European Central Bank (ECB) this Monday, noting that the bank officials begin to wonder how they’re going to signal the end of the stimulus era.
According to Eurosystem officials familiar with the matter, a proposal by Executive Board member Yves Mersch to review the ECB’s guidance on future actions has focused policy makers’ minds on the challenge of mapping an exit from quantitative easing and negative interest rates, Bloomberg reports.