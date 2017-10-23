ECB, Riksbank and Norges Bank's amongst market movers this week – Danske Bank

In a week relatively quiet on data releases, the main focus in financial markets will be on the ECB, Riksbank and Norges Bank's meetings on Thursday, suggests the research team at Danske Bank.

Key Quotes

“We expect the ECB to announce a QE extension of nine months at a pace of EUR30bn, while we do not expect any changes to the bank's forward guidance. In terms of the Riksbank meeting, we expect an unchanged inflation and rate path as well as no news on the QE programme, while we expect Norges Bank to try to say as little new as possible as is the tradition at these interim meetings and given the scarcity of significant new information - although financial market participants will have a slightly dovish expectation of the meeting given the notably weak inflation print. Focus this week will also be on the ending of the Chinese Political congress.”

“In terms of economic releases today, there is very little in the calendar but watch out for Japan PMI manufacturing number for October on Tuesday morning.”