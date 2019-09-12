ECB quarterly forecasts are for growth barely above 1.0% - Reuters

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday will likely stress the need for aggressive stimulus by forecasting weaker growth and a slower return to price stability, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Eurozone's economic growth will barely hold above 1% over 2019 and 2020, the quarterly projections are expected to show.

Also, the central bank will likely forecast a slow and protracted rise in prices due to weaker growth.

The ECB expected to cut rates by 10 basis points and announce a bond-buying program.