ECB policymakers disagree on setting a firm bond buying end-date in October - Sources

ECB policymakers disagree on setting a firm bond buying end-date in October - SourcesBy Haresh Menghani
According to the latest news headlines hitting the wires, citing reliable sources, ECB policy makers disagree on whether to set a firm end-date for bond-buying program in October.
Key quotes:
• Some elements of ECB decision could be put off until Dec.
• Concerns over Euro strength is leading to uncertainty and divides within ECB council
• Some ECB rate setters want to be able to extend or expand buys if needed
Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair quickly eroded around 30-pips on the new headline but has still managed to hold with minor daily gains around the 1.1965-70 region.
