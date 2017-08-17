ECB Minutes: headline inflation slightly lower than previously expected

Account of the latest monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB), held 19-20 July 2017 were released just a while ago.

Key points:

• headline inflation slightly lower than previously expected due to oil, exchange rates

• more favorable growth outlook increases confidence that inflation will gradually converge to target

• core inflation shows tentative signs of pick-up, still needs conclusive evidence of upward trend

• it was generally judged paramount to avoid signals that might prove premature, be prone to over-interpretation

• accommodation required in either direction if needed

• rate setters expressed concern about possible market overshooting, notably in FX