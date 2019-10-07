ECB: Geopolitical uncertainties present a growing risk to the Euro area economic outlook

The latest headlines are crossing the wires from the European Central Bank (ECB), as cited by Reuters.

The current aggregate level of non-performing loans (NPLs) remains elevated by international comparison.

Banking supervision will, therefore, continue its effort to address the stock of NPLs.

Geopolitical uncertainties present a growing risk to global financial markets and to the economic outlook within the euro area.

The risk of an abrupt and significant repricing in financial markets has increased since last year.