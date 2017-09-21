ECB Bulletin: recent volatility in EUR exchange rate represents source of uncertainty

The European Central Bank (ECB) published its monthly economic bulletin, offering no new surprises.

Key Points:

The recent volatility in the exchange rate represents a source of uncertainty which requires monitoring with regard to its possible implications for the medium-term outlook for price stability.

While the ongoing economic expansion provides confidence that inflation will gradually head to levels in line with its inflation aim, it has yet to translate sufficiently into stronger inflation dynamics

