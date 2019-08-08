ECB Bulletin: Data and survey information point to somewhat weaker Eurozone growth ahead

The European Central Bank (ECB) released its economic bulletin following its July monetary policy meeting, with the key highlights noted below.

Prolonged uncertainty is dampening economic sentiment, notably in the manufacturing sector. Drop in the global services output PMI in Q2 raises risk of a more broad-based deterioration in the global growth outlook. Data and survey information point to somewhat weaker euro zone growth in the coming quarters. Indicators point to positive euro zone employment growth, steady consumption growth.

The EUR/USD pair remained confined with its recent trading range, now heading higher towards 1.1230 region amid broad-based US dollar weakness.