ECB: Bought net €20.16 billion of assets last week vs. €6.17 billion previously

The European Central Bank announced on Monday that it bought a net 20.165 billion euros of assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme, compared to 6.178 billion euros a week earlier, as reported by Reuters.

Additional details

"ECB bought a net 17.073 billion euros of Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) bonds in the week to April 9 vs 10.646 billion euros a week earlier."

"ECB bought a net 1.545 billion euros of assets in public sector purchase programme (QE) in the week to April 9 vs sales of 3.818 billion euros a week earlier."

"ECB bought a net 1.577 billion euros of corporate bonds in the week to April 9 vs 313 million euros a week earlier."

"ECB bought a net 126 million euros of assets in asset-backed securities purchase programme in the week to April 9 vs 80 million euros a week earlier."

"ECB sold a net 156 million euros of assets in covered bond purchase programme 3 in the week to April 9 vs sales of 1.043 billion euros a week earlier."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair edged slightly lower after this headline and was last seen posting small daily gains at 1.1905.